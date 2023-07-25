Business & Technology

National Bank of Egypt Offers 7 and 9 Percent Interest on Dollar Certificates

The National Bank of Egypt (NBE) is now offering 7 percent interest US dollar certificates to be paid back in dollars, according to a post published by the bank on Facebook on 25 July. NBE is also offering 9 percent interest dollar certificates with the interest paid up front in Egyptian pounds.

The annual 7 percent return of the ‘Al Ahly Plus in Dollars’ certificate is paid out quarterly in US dollars, with the possibility of taking out a loan of up to 50 percent of the value of the investment. The loan would be at an interest rate of 2.25 percent less than the lending rate of the Central Bank of Egypt. The duration of the certificate is three years.

The 9 percent ‘Al Ahly Instant in Dollars’ certificate, on the other hand, pays its interest back in Egyptian pounds, while repaying the original investment in US dollars. The interest payment in Egyptian pounds is made up front, and includes all three years’ interest at 27 percent.

For example, if USD 1000 (EGP 30900) is invested in the Al Ahly Instant certificate, the Egyptian pound equivalent of USD 270 (EGP 8341) would be paid out instantly, and the USD 1000 would be repaid at maturity, three years on.

The minimum deposit for either certificate is USD 1000 and deposits are determined by multiples of 1000. Investments can be made starting 26 July.

The previous return on dollar certificates at the NBE was 5.15 percent.

Egypt Sends Greece Aerial Assistance to Help Combat Wildfires

Omar is a Master of Global Affairs graduate interested in international relations, economic policy and development, climate change, and local social issues. He did his undergraduate studies in Economics at the Menton campus of Sciences Po Paris and his masters at the American University in Cairo. Omar has worked as a deputy senior editor and assistant editor at the Cairo Review of Global Affairs as well as social media officer at Mada Masr. Easily won over by good Italian or Syrian food.

