Travis Scott’s First Reaction to Pyramids Concert ‘Cancellation’

After a cancellation announcement by Travis Scott’s event organizers Live Nation, the American rapper tweeted on his official account that the concert will be happening but at a date that is yet to be determined.

“Egypt at the pyramids will happen. But due to demand and detail logistics, they just need a bit of time to lay on land. I will keep u [sic] posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll,” he tweeted.

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA Show concert was scheduled to take place on 28 July at Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza. Yesterday, Live Nation Middle East announced that the event has been canceled, and that refunds will be issued to ticket holders.

The cancellation announcement came after reports of cultural concerns from the Egyptian Musicians’ Syndicate, which cited “peculiar rituals” during the rapper’s performance as conflicting with Egyptian values and traditions, and accordingly revoked the artist’s license.

Although the concert tickets were sold out within 15 minutes of their release, the concert has caused controversy among the Egyptian public.

This came in response to the artist’s rumors of the rapper’s alleged affiliation with Freemasonry, as well as concerns expressed on social media regarding the potential recurrence of an incident similar to the Astroworld Festival, where a crowd stampede led to the tragic loss of ten lives and several injuries.

