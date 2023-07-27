Arts & Culture

Travis Scott’s First Reaction to Pyramids Concert ‘Cancellation’

mm
Travis Scott’s First Reaction to Pyramids Concert ‘Cancellation’

Photo credit: France 24

After a cancellation announcement by Travis Scott’s event organizers Live Nation, the American rapper tweeted on his official account that the concert will be happening but at a date that is yet to be determined.

“Egypt at the pyramids will happen. But due to demand and detail logistics, they just need a bit of time to lay on land. I will keep u [sic] posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll,” he tweeted.

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA Show concert was scheduled to take place on 28 July at Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza. Yesterday, Live Nation Middle East announced that the event has been canceled, and that refunds will be issued to ticket holders.

The cancellation announcement came after reports of cultural concerns from the Egyptian Musicians’ Syndicate, which cited “peculiar rituals” during the rapper’s performance as conflicting with Egyptian values and traditions, and accordingly revoked the artist’s license.

Although the concert tickets were sold out within 15 minutes of their release, the concert has caused controversy among the Egyptian public.

This came in response to the artist’s rumors of the rapper’s alleged affiliation with Freemasonry, as well as concerns expressed on social media regarding the potential recurrence of an incident similar to the Astroworld Festival, where a crowd stampede led to the tragic loss of ten lives and several injuries.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Travis Scott's Egypt Concert Is Officially Canceled

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

Travis Scott’s Egypt Concert Is Officially Canceled

Farah Aly26 July 2023
Read More

Beyond Fuṣḥā: The Pioneers of Egypt’s Dialect Literature

Farah Aly26 July 2023
Read More

How Leeh La’ 3 Addressed Major Societal Issues

Marina Makary25 July 2023
Read More

Cultural Gestures of Hospitality: Ozumet Marakbeya and its Cultural Counterparts

Farah Aly24 July 2023
Read More

From Broadway to Cairo: Egypt’s Inclusive Musical Theatre Takes Center Stage

Farah Aly21 July 2023
Read More

4 Local Concerts to Catch in Cairo Before the End of July

Farah Rafik20 July 2023
Read More

Egyptian Artist Uses AI to Reshape the City’s Infrastructure

Dina Khadr20 July 2023
Read More

Cancelling Travis Scott’s Concert is Devastating for Egypt’s Image

Mohamed Khairat19 July 2023
Read More