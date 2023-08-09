News

Egyptians Caught Littering the Ring Road to Face Military Persecution

Photo Credit: Ad Meskens on Wikimedia Commons

Drivers found littering the Ring Road will now be arrested and directed to the Military Prosecution, according to an announcement from Egypt’s Minister of Transport, Lieutenant General Kamel Al-Wazir.

The decision was made after Al-Wazir found garbage left along the sides of recently-developed parts of the Ring Road during an inspection. He instructed local law enforcement to arrest perpetrators and hand them over to the Military Prosecution.

Measures to curb littering in Egypt have been ongoing for years.

In 2014, Interim President Adly Mansour implemented laws heavily fining those who carelessly dispose of their waste in the streets or other public areas — pedestrian litterers were liable to be fined from EGP 200 (USD 6) to EGP 5,000 (USD 161).

Then in 2018, the fine to penalize litterers was increased to a range of EGP 2,000 (USD 64) to EGP 20,000 (USD 647). Additionally, shop owners who failed to place garbage bins in front of their establishment could be fined up to EGP 5,000 (USD 161).

Finally, in 2022, it was announced that drivers caught littering the roads would have their licenses immediately suspended. To reclaim them, a fine ranging from EGP 500 (USD 16) to EGP 1,500 (USD 48) would need to be paid.

The actions taken to rid the roads of trash and other waste are conducted in an effort to reduce the number of accidents on the road. Litter can cause cars to swerve unexpectedly or even puncture tires, so preventing it is in the best interest of safety. It is also a matter of health and sanitation, as well as maintaining the aesthetic appeal of these public spaces.

