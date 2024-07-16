Cairo Court Sentences Uber Driver to 15 Years for Sexual Assault

The Cairo Criminal Court has sentenced an Uber driver to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in Nasr City last May.

The Egyptian Uber driver was arrested on May 13, following the incident which sparked outrage on social media.

According to a police statement, the woman reported that the driver diverted to a secluded area within the jurisdiction of Nasr City Second Police Department and “attempted to assault her with a box cutter, causing injuries.”

Public Prosecution investigations revealed that the driver disabled the Uber application after picking up the victim to avoid being tracked. He then drove her to a deserted area and attempted to sexually assault her using a weapon for coercion.

Testimonies from Uber’s legal representative confirmed that the driver did not activate the ride notification after picking up the passenger and disabled the application shortly after.

Uber provided satellite images showing the route taken to the crime scene and disclosed that the driver had created a new account using false documentation after his original account was closed due to multiple user complaints of sexual harassment.

This marks the second time in less than six months that Uber Egypt has faced serious issues involving sexual harassment or assault by one of its drivers.

In February 2024, Egyptian Uber passenger, Habiba El-Shamaa jumped out of a moving Uber vehicle, fearing her driver was kidnapping her. Her leap onto the pavement resulted in severe brain damage, leading to her death in March.

Following this incident, Uber has implemented several safety features. However, public dissatisfaction persists, prompting widespread calls on social media for urgent reforms to enhance the safety and well-being of ride-hailing passengers in Egypt.

The sentence is subject to appeal.