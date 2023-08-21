Egyptian Journalist Karim Asaad Released After Recent Arrest

Karim Asaad, an Egyptian journalist who was arrested on 19 August, was released from custody on 20 August, announced Head of the Syndicate of Journalists Khaled El-Balshy in a Facebook post.

Asaad’s release was confirmed by ‘Matsada2sh’ (Don’t Believe), a fact-checking and news verification platform where Asaad currently works as an editor.

“Matsda2sh appreciates the cooperation of the Egyptian authorities and institutions, especially Mr. Khaled Al-Balshy,” shared the Matsada2sh team.

Asaad was arrested at night in his home by state authorities in civilian clothes, according to a tweet by Matsada2sh.

His arrest sparked outrage among members of Egypt’s civil society, who took to social media to call for Asaad’s immediate release.

Asaad’s sudden detainment occurred one day after Matsada2sh revealed the identities of the Egyptians who were arrested in Zambia for attempting to smuggle USD 5.6 million (EGP 173.3 million), 127.2 kilograms of gold, and weapons aboard a private jet.

An informed source told Egyptian state news agency (MENA) that the plane is privately-owned and not an Egyptian-flagged plane.

Asaad’s release arrived a few days after Ahmed Douma’s long-awaited release from imprisonment by presidential pardon. Thirty other detainees were pardoned, with even more releases anticipated in the future.

