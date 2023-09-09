Over 800 Dead in Morocco Amid 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on 9 September extending its condolences to the Kingdom of Morocco for the 6.8 magnitude earthquake which struck the High Atlas Mountain range on Friday night.

At least 820 people were killed and 672 injured as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Moroccan High Atlas Mountain range in the Al Haouz province, about 75 kilometers southeast of Marrakech, on the night of Friday, 8 September, 2023, according to the Moroccan Ministry of Interior and the United States Geological Survey (USGS), respectively.

“The Arab Republic of Egypt expressed […] its sincere condolences to the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco for the victims of the destructive earthquake that struck a number of Moroccan regions and cities […] and led to the death and injury of hundreds, and resulted in large financial losses,” the statement read.

“And Egypt affirmed its complete solidarity with the government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco in facing the destructive effects of this terrible and painful incident,” it continued.

The Moroccan National Institute of Geophysics’s preliminary determination indicated that the earthquake occurred at 23:11:01 with a magnitude of 7.0.

Of the 632 deaths, 290 occurred in Al Haouz, 190 in the Taroudant province, 89 in the Chichaoua, with the deaths taking place in the provinces or prefectures of Ouarzazate, Marrakech, Azilal, Agadir, Greater Casablanca, and Youssoufia.

“Earthquakes of this size in the region are uncommon but not unexpected. Since 1900, there have been no earthquakes M6 and larger within 500 km of this earthquake, and only 9 M5 and larger earthquakes,” USGS explained.

