Bridging Egyptian Artists and the World: ‘Forever is Now’ Exhibition Returns at the Pyramids

The Kultebrivatore – Art D’Égypte foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to bridging the gap between Egyptian artists and the world, announced the third edition of its annual art exhibition, Forever Is Now, during a press conference on Wednesday, 20 September.

The exhibition, which aims to promote Egypt’s rich art scene, will be held from 26 October to 18 November, 2023, at the Pyramids Plateau in Giza – a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The press conference was attended by Ambassador Omar Salim Assistant, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Cultural Relations, and Nadine Abdel Ghaffar, founder of “Art D’Égypte.”

What will the new edition be about?

Forever Is Now III is the third edition of an annual art exhibition organized by the Art D’Égypte foundation. Previous editions organized by the foundation have been held at the Egyptian Museum (2017), Manial Palace (2018), al-Mu’izz Street (2019), and the Pyramids of Giza (2021).

This year’s exhibition will feature works by 12 artists from around the world, namely Belgian artist Arne Quinze, Brazilian artist Arthur Lischner, Emirati artist Azza Al Qubaisi, American artist Carol Feuerman, Greek artists Dionysios and Kostas Varotsos, French artists JR and Stéphane Broquet, Egyptian artist Mohamed Benway, Argentinian artist Pilar Zeta, Bahraini artist Rashid Al Khalifa, Saudi artist Rashid Al Shashai, Dutch artist Sabine Marcelis, and Egyptian-British artist Sam Shendi.

Egyptian artist Mohamed Benawi will be the sole Egyptian participant this year, and will contribute an interactive piece linked to ancient Egyptian culture, reflecting his philosophy and study of the universe, and his desire to manifest the laws of the universe on Earth.

“I see the world as a mosaic painting, where its features [have constantly changed] since the creation of the universe,” he said during the press conference.

What is Art D’Égypte?

The “Art D’Égypte” foundation has organized a series of leading exhibitions that have changed the way the world views contemporary art in Egypt.

The annual exhibitions, held at heritage sites that connect Egypt’s rich past with its creative present, have included “Eternal Light” in the Egyptian Museum in 2017, “Nothing Fades… Everything Transforms” at the Prince Mohamed Ali Palace in Manial in 2018, and “Reimagined Narratives,” the third annual exhibition held in 2019 at four historic locations on Muizz Street in historic Cairo, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It also included their prominent exhibition “Forever Is Now,” held in its first and second editions on the slopes of the historic Giza Pyramids. “Art D’Égypte” was also invited to participate in the Abu Dhabi Art Fair in 2019 and “Art Geneva” in 2020.

