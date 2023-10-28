32 Killed, 63 Injured in Collision on Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road

At least 32 people were killed and 63 injured in a car collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road on Saturday, 28 October, Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population (MoH) reports.

The collision caused a massive fire that engulfed a total of three mass transit buses and 10 private cars, all of which were left completely charred.

Fifty-three people are being treated at the One-Day Surgery Hospital in Wadi El Natrun, while the remaining seven are being treated at the Central West Nobaria Hospital, the MoH says

Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar is closely monitoring emergency and medical services, according to the ministry’s spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar. Several ambulances, cranes, and trucks were dispatched to transport the injured to hospitals and clear the site of debris.

