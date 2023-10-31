Dozens of Palestinians Killed After Israeli Air Raid on Refugee Camp

Dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed by an Israeli air raid on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on 31 October, according to Palestinian authorities.

At least 50 people were killed in the strike, director of the Indonesian Hospital Atef al-Kahlout confirmed. The hospital still cannot provide the precise number of total casualties.

sraeli bombings damaged residential apartment towers in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, resulting in about 400 injuries and deaths, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The news agency added that at least 15 people were killed after a residential building in Nuseirat refugee camp was targeted by Israeli warplanes. There are still many civilians that remain under the rubble.

A residential house in Beach refugee camp was also targeted, which resulted in the killing of at least 10 people.

These Israeli attacks come after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for a cease-fire and vowed to crush Hamas’s ability to govern Gaza or threaten Israel.

The Conflict So Far

After a surprise attack conducted on 7 October by Hamas on a number of southern Israeli towns which resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,405 people and more than 220 being taken hostage by Hamas, Israel launched a retaliatory bombing campaign against what it describes as ‘terrorist targets’ in the Gaza Strip.

At least 8,525 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip — including 3,542 children — and 21,543 others injured. Meanwhile over 125 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and around 2,050 have been injured.

The priority of the Egyptian government since the beginning of the conflict has been deescalation and the securing of a path for aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. Israel bombed the crossing at least six times, and 80 aid trucks have crossed to Gaza so far, which UN officials warn is insufficient amid dire humanitarian conditions.

Most Western countries, with the United States at the forefront, have expressed unconditional support for Israel, despite the steadily rising death toll in Gaza. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly has issued a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

