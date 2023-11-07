International

Jewish-led Activists Protest at Statue of Liberty, Demand a Ceasefire in Gaza

mm
Jewish-led Activists Protest at Statue of Liberty, Demand a Ceasefire in Gaza

Photo Credit: JVP on X

At least 500 “Jews and allies” took over New York’s Statue of Liberty in a sit-in protest organized by Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) on 6 November to demand a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The protestors dropped massive banners with calls for a ceasefire with slogans such as “the whole world is watching.” Demonstrators chanted “ceasefire now” and “never again for anyone, never again is now.”

“Hundreds of Jews and allies are holding an emergency sit-in, taking over the island to demand a ceasefire in Gaza. We refuse to allow genocide to be carried out in our names. Ceasefire now to save lives! Never again for anyone,” the group said on X.

JVP is the largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world, according to its website. The group aims to organize a grassroots movement that unites U.S. Jews from various backgrounds to stand with Palestinians in their fight for freedom.

JVP, along with the movements IfNotNow and Jews for Racial and Economic Justice (JFREJ), previously led the largest Jewish protests on 19 October in solidarity with Palestinians in Washington’s Capitol Hill. The protest saw at least 5,000 people from around the U.S. marching in a “Jews against Genocide” rally. Two dozen rabbis led at least 500 Jews in the Capitol Hill sit-in, where the rabbis blew shofars and shared testimonials from Palestinians in Gaza.

“The crisis in Gaza only grows more extreme by the day. To shift the tides will require nothing short of a mass movement that refuses to rest — and refuses to let our government rest — until we end Israel’s genocidal war on Palestinians,” JVP said on its website.

“Grounded in that gravity, the thousands who poured out yesterday saw what’s possible when we take strategic, collective action. We are more committed than ever to escalating together from here,” the group added.

Earlier this week, thousands of protestors packed the streets of cities around the world to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and condemn Israel’s actions against Palestinians.

War on Gaza Live Updates: Israel Opened Road to South Gaza for Three Hours, Hamas Official Denies Targeting Civilians

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
International
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

Related Items

More in International

Livelihoods of Half a Billion Middle Easterners at Risk from Climate Change: WEF Report

Aya Nader1 November 2023
Read More

Resolution Calling for Gaza Ceasefire Passes: What Happened at the UN General Assembly

Omar Auf28 October 2023
Read More

Up to 20 Trucks With Humanitarian Aid to Cross From Egypt to Gaza Strip

Marina Makary19 October 2023
Read More

US President Joe Biden Lands in Tel Aviv, Says “Other Team” Appears to be Behind Hospital Attack

Marina Makary18 October 2023
Read More

At Least 2,837 Palestinians Killed, Egypt to Hold International Peace Summit: Escalations Day 11

Marina Makary17 October 2023
Read More

6-Year-Old Palestinian Murdered in US Hate Crime Motivated by “On-Going Middle Eastern Conflict”

Egyptian Streets16 October 2023
Read More

Escalation Day 9: Countries Rush to De-Escalate While Israel Mobilizes Tanks on Gaza Border

Shereif Barakat15 October 2023
Read More

Reuters Journalist Issam Abdallah Killed in Israeli Strike on Lebanon

Egyptian Streets13 October 2023
Read More