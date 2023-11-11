News

Israeli Ambassador to UN Accuses UNRWA Workers, Local Journalists of Being Hamas Members

mm
Israeli Ambassador to UN Accuses UNRWA Workers, Local Journalists of Being Hamas Members

Photo: Israeli ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan. Photo credit: UN Web TV

Israeli representative to the United Nations Gilad Erdan accused Gaza-based workers of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), as well as local contributors of international media organizations, of being members of Hamas.

Erdan questioned the data coming out of the Strip, saying that everything in Gaza is controlled by Hamas, in a speech to the Security Council on 10 November.

UN officials and heads of agencies are “relaying falsehoods completely detached from reality,” Erdan stated. He added that the UN system is “enabling terrorism.”

“Many UNRWA workers in Gaza are themselves members of Hamas,” the Israeli ambassador claimed, adding that “local contributors to international media are Hamas members.”

The New York Times issued a statement on 9 November defending freelance photojournalist Yousef Masoud against the “vague allegations” made by the organization HonestReporting which insinuated that several Gaza-based photojournalists were colluding with Hamas.

Erdan said that there was a ceasefire on 6 October, but Hamas broke it when they killed 1,400 Israelis.

Gaza, widely described as an “open-air prison,” has been under blockade since 2007.

On the same day, Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat said that “about 1,200 people” were killed on 7 October. He later confirmed to AFP that the number was revised as a number of unidentified bodies were counted, which Israel now believes belong to Hamas members.

On his part, Palestinian ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour appealed to the council to implement a ceasefire and listen to UN agencies.

“We meet and you can hear in these halls, if you listen well, the shouts of our children under the rubble abandoned by humanity,” Mansour said.

“The killer never hid his intentions; he spoke of mighty vengeance and human animals and declared he would impose a terrifying siege […] He called for the release of 200 hostages while taking over two million hostages in the process,” he added.

The Conflict So Far

After a surprise attack conducted on 7 October by Hamas on a number of southern Israeli towns which resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,200 people and more than 220 being taken hostage by Hamas, Israel launched a retaliatory bombing campaign against what it describes as ‘terrorist targets’ in the Gaza Strip.

Around 11,025 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip — including at least 4,506 children — and over 27,000 others injured. Meanwhile, at least 183 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and at least 2,200 have been injured.

The priority of the Egyptian government since the beginning of the conflict has been deescalation and securing a path for aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. Israel bombed the crossing at least six times, and limited aid trucks have crossed to Gaza so far, which UN officials warn is insufficient amid dire humanitarian conditions.

Most Western countries, with the United States at the forefront, have expressed unconditional support for Israel, despite the steadily rising death toll in Gaza. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly has issued a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

War on Gaza Live Updates: Israel Denies Attack on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Revises Death Toll to 1,200

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Omar is a Master of Global Affairs graduate interested in international relations, economic policy and development, climate change, and local social issues. He did his undergraduate studies in Economics at the Menton campus of Sciences Po Paris and his masters at the American University in Cairo. Omar has worked as a deputy senior editor and assistant editor at the Cairo Review of Global Affairs as well as social media officer at Mada Masr. Easily won over by good Italian or Syrian food.

Related Items

More in News

War on Gaza Live Updates: Israel Denies Attack on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Revises Death Toll to 1,200

Egyptian Streets11 November 2023
Read More

War on Gaza Live Updates: Israel Reportedly Bombs Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Muhammed Kotb10 November 2023
Read More

ILO Makes Appeal for $20 million as 390,000 Palestinians Lose Jobs Due to War on Gaza

Omar Auf9 November 2023
Read More

War on Gaza Live Updates: Negotiations Underway for a Humanitarian Ceasefire

Egyptian Streets9 November 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Unified Electronic Transit Card to be Introduced in All Public Transportation

Muhammed Kotb8 November 2023
Read More

War on Gaza Live Updates: Shots Fired at Red Cross Convoy in Gaza, Former Israeli PM Believes Netanyahu is a “Danger to Israel”

Egyptian Streets8 November 2023
Read More

1,500 Killed or Wounded by Israel Overnight: Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor

Egyptian Streets7 November 2023
Read More

War on Gaza Live Updates: Israel Opened Road to South Gaza for Three Hours, Hamas Official Denies Targeting Civilians

Egyptian Streets7 November 2023
Read More