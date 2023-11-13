News

Al-Qahera News Cameraman Killed in Gaza, Assistant Severely Injured

Photo: The Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza. Photo credit: Atia Darwish/Zuma Press

An Egyptian cameraman working for Al-Qahera News was killed in Gaza, and his assistant severely injured, according to the Head of the News Channels Sector at the United Media Services Company Ahmed El Tahry.

“We have just learned of the martyrdom of our cameraman colleague, and the severe injury of the assistant, leading to amputation of the hand and leg,” El Tahry told El Watan.

“We had lost transmission in the area surrounding Al-Shifa Hospital the day before yesterday, and it is one of the fiercest locations in the Israeli occupation’s attacks,” El Tahry added.

Al-Qahera News issued a brief press release on 13 November confirming a crew member was killed and another severely wounded.

This is a developing story.

