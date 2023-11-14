Business & Technology

Egypt Rolls Out Tax Incentives for Green Hydrogen Production

mm
Egypt Rolls Out Tax Incentives for Green Hydrogen Production

Photo credit: Mercom India.

Egypt is offering tax exemptions ranging from 33 percent to 55 percent on income generated from green hydrogen projects set to commence production over the next five years, according to Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait.

Speaking at the Turkish-Arab Economic Forum in Istanbul on Wednesday, 10 November, Maait told attendees that there is an expansion in the use of green financing tools, with Egypt targeting allocation of 50 percent of government investments to environmentally sustainable projects.

Additionally, the government will roll out an exemption from value-added taxes on production and essential raw materials, such as platinum, palladium, iridium, and more, aimed at lowering financial barriers and improving the economic viability of these environmentally friendly initiatives.

“The current global economic crises have showcased the importance of international and regional partnerships as drivers for economic and social development, opening promising prospects to enhance the role of the private sector in economic activity,” Maait said.

The minister announced a plan to attract the local and foreign private sector to invest in Egypt, expand their participation in economic development, and maximize their contribution to GDP by increasing their investment share to 65 percent in the coming years, thereby creating more job opportunities. This will be possible through government withdrawal from 79 business sectors and reducing investments in 45 others to prioritize the interests of the private sector, as stated by Ahmed Kouchouk, Deputy Finance Minister.

These statements complement the ongoing government effort to position Egypt as a prominent hub for green energy in the region, which started with strides made during COP27 in November 2022 in Sharm El-Sheikh. Egyptian authorities entered into foundational agreements for green hydrogen and ammonia projects valued at USD 83 billion (EGP 2.5 trillion).

These agreements encompass the development of nine green hydrogen and ammonia facilities within the Suez Canal Economic Zone. Upon reaching full operational capacity, these plants are projected to generate a combined output of 7.6 million tons of green ammonia and 2.7 million tons of hydrogen each year.

The demand for hydrogen as a fuel source has tripled since 1975, reaching 95 million tons per year in 2022. However, conventional production techniques utilizing coal and oil still account for over two percent of global carbon dioxide emissions — around 830 million tons in 2018.

In light of the expanding impact of climate change, green hydrogen emerges as an environmentally friendly energy alternative. It emits only water vapor and leaves no harmful residue in the atmosphere.

Green hydrogen, while promising, is not without disadvantages. The industry still has high production costs. Moreover, Hydrogen’s low energy density hinders its efficiency for energy transport.

Transitioning to green hydrogen has the potential to mitigate environmental impact significantly. It could result in the annual avoidance of 830 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions associated with fossil fuel-based hydrogen production.

Volkswagen to Provide Technical Assistance to Egypt in East Port Said Automotive Zone

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Business & Technology
mm

Related Items

More in Business & Technology

Volkswagen to Provide Technical Assistance to Egypt in East Port Said Automotive Zone

Egyptian Streets14 November 2023
Read More

Stalemate Over Loss and Damage Fund Breaks Days Before COP28 in Dubai

Muhammed Kotb10 November 2023
Read More

Asteroid Named After Egyptian Scientist Ramy Al Maarry in Honor of His Contributions

Muhammed Kotb3 November 2023
Read More

El-Dabaa: Egypt’s First Ever Nuclear Power Plant

Marina Makary2 November 2023
Read More

S&P Downgrades Egypt’s Credit Rating to ‘B-’ Due to Delayed Implementation of Monetary and Structural Reforms

Egyptian Streets22 October 2023
Read More

Central Bank Restricts Domestic Credit Card Use in Foreign Currency

Egyptian Streets18 October 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Private Sector Renewable Energy Projects Worth $4.4 Billion: Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy

Aya Nader15 October 2023
Read More

What Does the Recent UAE-Egypt Currency Swap Mean for Egypt’s Economy?

Marina Makary4 October 2023
Read More