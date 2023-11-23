Celebrating 121 Years of The Egyptian Museum in Tahrir

Photo credit: Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC-BY-SA

In Cairo, the popular Tahrir Square is a symbol of the 25 January Revolution of 2011, but it is also a location that marks the presence of the oldest archaeological museum in the Middle East: the Egyptian Museum in Cairo (EMC).

With over 170,000 artifacts, the museum is home to the largest collection of Pharaonic antiquities in the world, from the Predynastic Period to the Graeco-Roman era and beyond.

Inaugurated in November 1902 by Khedive Abbas Helmi II, this timeless museum is home to some of the most prominent Egyptian antiquities. This includes the Narmer Palette, the human remains of the grandparents of King Akhenaten, statues of the kings of the Old Kingdom Dynasty, an extensive range of animal mummies, papyri, coffins, and jewelry from different periods.

Throughout its history, the Egyptian Museum in Cairo has always been the flagship museum in Egypt, welcoming thousands of Egyptians and foreigners alike.

To celebrate its 121st anniversary, the museum is hosting an exhibition, ‘Antiquities from Giza to Tahrir’, showcasing how Egyptologists and restorers transported artifacts from the museum in Giza to the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir.

The exhibition started on 19 November and runs till the end of November. It offers Egyptian visitors free guided tours as well as lectures on its history.

