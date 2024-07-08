EgyptAir Launches New Routes to Lisbon, Zurich, Prague

EgyptAir is set to expand its network with new routes to Lisbon (Portugal), Prague (Czech Republic), Zurich (Switzerland), Djibouti (Djibouti), Mogadishu (Somalia), Abidjan (Ivory Coast).

Lisbon

Starting on 23 July, EgyptAir will provide two weekly direct flights between Cairo and Lisbon.

The flights will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays, departing from Cairo International Airport at 18:15 with flight number MS795. Return flights from Lisbon International Airport will take off at 23:00 with flight number MS796.

Passengers will travel on EgyptAir’s newest A321neo aircraft, which features personal screens in both business and economy class, Wi-Fi, and a wide range of entertainment options.

Prague

Starting from 9 July, EgyptAir will provide three weekly flights from Cairo to Prague, the capital city of the Czech Republic.

The flights will operate every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Zurich

Starting from 8 July, EgyptAir will provide three weekly flights to Zurich, the financial capital of Switzerland.

The flights will operate every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Djibouti and Mogadishu

Starting from 11 July, EgyptAir will provide two weekly flights two Djibouti and Mogadishu.

The flights will operate every Thursday and Saturday from Cairo to Mogadishu, with a stopover in Djibouti.

Abidjan

Starting from 9 July, EgyptAir will provide three weekly flights to Abidjan, the capital city of the Ivory Coast.

The flights will operate every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.