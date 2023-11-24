Trucks of Aid Start to Enter Gaza as Truce Begins

A four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, which was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, commenced at 7 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) on Friday, 24 November. Trucks carrying humanitarian aid have already started crossing into the Gaza Strip from Egypt via the Rafah border crossing. Some Palestinians in the south of Gaza were seen returning back to their homes, with videos showing scenes of families making their way through Khan Younis to check on their homes and property. According to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, the first group of Palestinians detained in Israeli jails will also be released on Friday at around 4 p.m. (14:00 GMT). The first 13 Israeli civilian captives are scheduled to be released. Under the terms of the deal, 150 Palestinian women and teenagers detained by Israel would be released in exchange for 50 women and children under the age of 19 who were taken hostage by Hamas. According to Qatar, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will operate in Gaza to assist in the hostages’ release and monitor the truce. Despite the commencement of the truce, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that the Israeli…



