Israeli Army Kills Eight Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli military killed at least eight Palestinians, including one child, in the occupied West Bank in a period of 24 hours, said the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Sunday, 26 November. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that five Palestinians were killed in the city of Jenin, while three others were killed in separate areas of the West Bank since the morning of 25 November morning. One of those killed, in al-Bireh in the central West Bank, was a minor. During the raid, 20 suspects were taken into custody, including a Palestinian who was wanted for allegedly taking part in a deadly ambush in the West Bank in August, the Israeli military said. It claimed that those it killed were militants. Only one of the men, identified as 33-year-old Asaad al-Damj, was immediately associated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group; the other men were not. According to the Palestinian WAFA agency, the Ibn Sina Hospital, the local branch of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), and the Jenin Public Hospital were all under siege by the Israeli military during the raid. 2023 was already the deadliest year for Palestinians in…



