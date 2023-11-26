Three Palestinian University Students Shot in US

Three Palestinian men were shot in Burlington, Vermont on Saturday, 25 November. Two of the men were found injured at the scene, while another man was discovered injured nearby. Authorities are currently investigating the incident. All three victims are young men of Palestinian descent, as confirmed by Channel Three News. However, the police have yet to identify a shooter or disclose any information regarding the motive behind the incident. The injured individuals have been transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment. Sections of North Prospect Street were temporarily closed to the public during the investigation. The Burlington Police emphasize that the investigation is in its early stages, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, Husam Zamlot, revealed that the three young men are students at Yale and other universities in the United States, and that they are in a critical state. https://twitter.com/hzomlot/status/1728786084308373539?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1728786084308373539%7Ctwgr%5Ebb73ee47d4b7663c7facb1fdcc7355a4b9d5d9d9%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dawn.com%2Fnews%2F1792759 The recent shooting of six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume in Illinois sent ripples across the US. Al-Fayoume was attacked with a knife 26 times at his residence by the landlord of his family on Saturday, 14 October, according to the Will County…



