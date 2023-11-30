Egyptians Abroad to Start Casting Their Votes in Presidential Elections Tomorrow

As voting for Egypt’s presidential elections is slated for 1 to 3 December, Egyptians abroad have started preparing to cast their ballots in the next three days. The National Election Authority (NEA) announced that 137 embassies and consulates across 121 countries will receive voters over these three days, from 9am to 9pm. The NEA has also offered voters a list for polling stations abroad on its website. To cast one’s vote, Egyptians living abroad or currently traveling abroad must provide a valid or expired national ID card or a valid passport that contains a national ID number. In Egypt, presidential elections will take place from 10 to12 December, with electoral silence beginning on 8 December. If no run-off is required, the NEA will announce the election result on 18 December. The candidates running for elections are Egypt’s current president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, who is competing for a third term in office, Hazem Omar, from the Republican People’s Party, Farid Zahran, from the leftist opposition Social Democratic Party, and Abdel-Sanad Yamama, from Egypt’s oldest liberal party, Al Wafd. Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news,…



