Listicle

Who are the Candidates Running for Egypt’s Next Presidential Elections?

mm
Who are the Candidates Running for Egypt’s Next Presidential Elections?

Egypt’s presidential elections are set to be held in less than one month. The elections will be held from 10 to 12 December for domestic voters, and between 3 and 7 December for voters abroad, according to the National Elections Authority (NEA).

The Egyptian constitution states that candidates are required to secure endorsements from at least 20 MPs from the House of Representatives or 25,000 registered voters from at least 15 governorates, with a minimum of 1,000 endorsements from each governorate.

There are four candidates running for the upcoming elections: Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, Abdel-Sanad Yamama, Farid Zahran, and Hazem Omar.

Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi

On 3 October, Egypt’s current president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced running for a third presidential term. Due to the constitutional amendments that took place in 2019, Al-Sisi became eligible to run for a third term that ends in 2030.

Prior to becoming Egypt’s president in 2014, Al-Sisi, 68, was Egypt’s Minister of Defense from 2012 to 2013, as a result of his extensive military background. He was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces from 2012 to 2014, and headed Egypt’s Military Intelligence and Reconnaissance Department from 2010 to 2012.

Abdel-Sanad Yamama

Head of Egypt’s oldest liberal party, Al Wafd, Abdel-Sanad Yamama was the first to announce his candidacy for the upcoming elections on 18 June. As a lawyer, law professor, and head of the Department of Private International Law at the Faculty of Law at Menoufiya University, Yamama is keen on addressing human rights issues in Egypt. He secured 27 endorsements from the House of Representatives.

Yamama, 71, was elected as Al-Wafd’s party leader in March 2022, after being a member of the party since 2004. Al-Wafd, which advocates for liberal democracy, was established following the 1919 revolution against British occupation. It was disbanded in 1953, but was later revived in 1978.

Farid Zahran

Farid Zahran is an opposition politician and head of the leftist Egyptian Social Democratic Party. With 20 endorsements from the House of Representatives, Zahran secured the minimum number of endorsements required for his candidacy to be accepted.

Zahran, 66, was one of the founders of Al-Badil newspaper, and heads Al-Mahrousa Centre for Publishing, Press, and Information Services. He contributed to the establishment of the Egyptian Popular Committee in Solidarity with the Palestinian Intifada and the Euromed Civil Forum, as part of a partnership between Egyptian and Euro-Mediterranean civil society organizations.

Hazem Omar

Head of the People’s Republican Party (PRP), Hazem Omar, secured 44 nomination forms from the House of Representatives. The PRP is the second-largest block in the House of Representatives, holding 50 out of 596 seats. Omar aims to focus on increasing agricultural and industrial production to reduce import bills, promote local production, and meet the citizens’ needs.

A 59-year-old tourism businessman, Omar was appointed by Al-Sisi to the Senate in 2020. He chaired the Senate’s Arab, Foreign, and African Affairs Committee, before submitting his resignation in September. Omar is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Fial Mora, a tourism development company.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Egypt's Unified Electronic Transit Card to be Introduced in All Public Transportation

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Listicle
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in Listicle

Offering a Hand to Gazans in a Time of Great Suffering: How You Can Help

Muhammed Kotb20 October 2023
Read More

5 Egyptian Mental Wellness Influencers to Follow on Instagram

Muhammed Kotb10 October 2023
Read More

From Relationships to Self-Development, Here Are 5 Egyptian Podcasts to Keep on Your Radar

Marina Makary27 September 2023
Read More

Egyptian Film Sequels to Look Forward to in 2024

Egyptian Streets25 September 2023
Read More

Behind the Success: Decoding Mobinil’s Community-Focused Marketing

Farah Aly23 September 2023
Read More

Here Is How You Can Help the Relief Efforts in Libya

Muhammed Kotb18 September 2023
Read More

The Shipwrecks of the Red Sea: a Diver’s Paradise

Muhammed Kotb15 September 2023
Read More

Is Abu Dhabi on Your Travel Bucket List? Here are 6 Places to Visit

Marina Makary14 September 2023
Read More