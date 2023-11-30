Israel-Hamas Truce Extended for Additional Day After Sixth Hostage Swap

The six-day truce between Hamas and Israel was extended for an additional day “in light of the mediators’ efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages,” announced the Israeli military on 30 November. The truce, which was initially set to run for four days before being extended to six, saw three Palestinian captives held in Israeli prisons released for every Israeli captive held in Gaza. Though there are hopes that the extensions give negotiators more time to make the truce permanent, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his intentions to return to Israel’s war on Gaza clear. “In recent days I have heard a question: After completing this stage of the return of our hostages, will Israel go back to the fighting? My answer is an unequivocal yes,” he said in a statement on 29 November, adding that “there is no situation in which we do not go back to fighting until the end.” So far, more than 70 Israeli women and children were released in exchange for 180 Palestinian women and children, according to Reuters. Further foreign nationals were released in separate agreements. The sixth hostage swap took…



