Israel Airstrikes Resume After Temporary Ceasefire in Gaza Expired

In a renewed escalation of hostilities, Israeli warplanes have resumed airstrikes on Gaza, prompting Palestinian civilians to seek shelter. The week-long truce collapsed with no plan for an extension. The Israeli military stated that it had recommenced its operations, citing Hamas’s rocket attacks as a violation of the truce. Sources at the IDF told the BBC that another reason for the hostilities was that Hamas failed to fulfill its agreement to release all women and children as per their initial commitment. “Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory,” the Israeli military said in a post on X. “The IDF [Israel Defense Forces] has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.” The airstrikes are reportedly targeting what the military refers to as “terrorist targets” in the Gaza Strip. Reports indicate that the Israeli military has dropped leaflets in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, advising residents to move further south for their safety. The leaflets, shared on social media, characterize Khan Younis as a “dangerous combat zone” and instruct people in eastern areas of the city to seek shelter in Rafah, near the Egyptian…



Hi guest,

You've read all of your free articles.

Subscribe now to support independent journalism and to enjoy:

Unlimited access to all our articles

Exclusive events and offers

First access to new premium newsletters

Ability to comment on articles

Full user profile Subscribe