African Football Confederation to Relocate Headquarters to Egypt’s New Capital

Egypt's Ministry of Sports and Youth signed an agreement with the African Football Confederation (CAF), the continent's governing football body, to construct its new headquarters in the New Administrative Capital (NAC). The announcement came during a tripartite conference between the ministry, the NAC's construction company, and CAF, according to a social media press release shared on 1 December. The football authority is currently headquartered in the 6th of October City. Under the new agreement, CAF will be given land that spans 20 acres in the NAC's R3 district, situated next to the Iconic Tower. The Administrative Capital For Urban Development, the company responsible for building the NAC, will oversee the construction of the new headquarters, which will feature several stadiums, a talent academy, and accommodations. "The relocation underscores Egypt's capacity to contribute to the advancement of sports infrastructure in Africa," the statement reads. Egypt has enjoyed a longstanding and historically significant relationship with CAF – being one of its founding members in 1957. The Egyptian national football team is also the current record-holder for most African Cup of Nation victories, lifting the trophy seven times.



