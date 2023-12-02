Israel Withdraws From Ceasefire Talks in Doha After Reaching ‘Dead End’

Israel is withdrawing its Mossad negotiators from Qatar, where talks were being held to broker a new ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. “Due to the dead end in negotiations, and following instructions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mossad head David Barnea ordered the negotiating team in Doha to return home,” reads a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued on 2 December. The Mossad team had been engaging in discussions with Qatari mediators since 26 November in an attempt to reach an agreement for a renewed ceasefire in the war on Gaza and the release of hostages. The temporary ceasefire, initiated on November 24, involved the release of hostages by both Israel and Hamas. However, the truce ended on 1 December, with accusations from both sides regarding the failure to release all individuals as agreed upon. Israel’s withdrawal from the negotiation table comes on the same day an Israeli airstrike killed over 100 Palestinian citizens living in a residential building in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, according to a WAFA correspondent on site. THE CONFLICT SO FAR After a surprise attack conducted on 7 October by Hamas…



Hi guest,

You've read all of your free articles.

Subscribe now to support independent journalism and to enjoy:

Unlimited access to all our articles

Exclusive events and offers

First access to new premium newsletters

Ability to comment on articles

Full user profile Subscribe