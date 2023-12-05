//Skip to content
Netizens Complain of Nationwide Internet Connectivity Issues in Egypt

December 5, 2023
Photo credit: Internet Society Pulse

On 5 December, internet users across Egypt took to social media to complain about the lack of internet connectivity across the nation.

Although Egyptian authorities have not yet issued a formal statement, users stated that their landline internet services have been inconsistent or unavailable in the past hours.Egyptian Streets’ staff also experienced issues with their internet connections.

This is a developing story.

