Netizens Complain of Nationwide Internet Connectivity Issues in Egypt

On 5 December, internet users across Egypt took to social media to complain about the lack of internet connectivity across the nation.

Although Egyptian authorities have not yet issued a formal statement, users stated that their landline internet services have been inconsistent or unavailable in the past hours. Egyptian Streets’ staff also experienced issues with their internet connections.

This is a developing story.

