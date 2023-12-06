Egypt Secures Hosting Rights for 2027 African Games: a Milestone in African Athletics

In a groundbreaking development, the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA) has chosen Egypt to host the 2027 African Games.

This continental multi-sport event, alternatively known as the All-Africa Games or the Pan African Games is important as it will serve as the African qualifiers for the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

Egypt’s successful bid highlights the nation’s established presence in hosting prestigious tournaments, having previously organized events like the 2021 World Handball Cup and the U20 African Nations Cup in 2022.

This is Egypt’s second time hosting the African Games, the first being held from 23–27 September 1991 in Cairo.

Mustafa Braff, President of ANOCA, formally notified Engineer Hisham Hatab, President of the Egyptian Olympic Committee, acknowledging Egypt’s dedication and leadership through a formal letter, conveying the esteemed hosting right. ANOCA expressed gratitude to Egypt and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for their contributions during important meetings.

With the spotlight on Egypt, the nation will prepare to host the 2027 African Games, showcasing its commitment to organizing a successful event on the continental stage and contributing to the legacy of the African Games.