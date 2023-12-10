Egypt’s Presidential Elections Kick Off

The 2024 Egyptian Presidential Elections began on Sunday, 10 December, for nearly 67 million eligible voters nationwide.

Polling stations are open from 9 AM to 9 PM, running from 10 to 12 December.

According to Ahram Online, the first day of voting witnessed a significant turnout with long queues forming outside polling stations.

The process, overseen by The National Elections Authority (NEA) — the independent entity responsible for organizing and overseeing the elections — established 11,631 polling stations dispersed within 9,376 electoral centers, managed by 15,000 judges.

The NEA allocated subcommittees to accommodate seniors and people with disabilities, in addition to posters informing voters with hearing disabilities and braille ballots for visually impaired voters.

To know where to vote, voters must visit the NEA’s website and register their Egyptian ID.

The candidates running for elections are Egypt’s current president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, who is competing for a third term in office, Hazem Omar, from the Republican People’s Party, Farid Zahran, from the leftist opposition Social Democratic Party, and Abdel-Sanad Yamama, from Egypt’s oldest liberal party, Al Wafd.

