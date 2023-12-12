Young Chess Star Hamed Wafa Secures African Youth Title

Chess player Hamed Wafa, 15, clinched the Under-20 African Chess Championship in Mauritania with a score of 7.5 points, 1.5 points ahead of second-placed Tarik Hallal from Algeria.

With the victory, Wafa also gained the title of International Master (IM), according to the Egyptian Chess Federation. IM is the second-highest title in the chess world after Grandmaster (GM).

Wafa’s victory signals a new rising star for Egyptian sports as he positions himself to join Egypt’s senior national chess team at the 2024 World Chess Olympiad in Hungary at just 16 years old, the Egyptian Chess Federation said.

The federation also thanked Wafa’s coach, Mohamed Ezzat, for his contribution to the young player’s journey to the championship.

Hamed is not the sole chess champion in his family; his two sisters, Shahenda Wafa and Shorouk Wafa, distinguish themselves as members of Egypt’s inaugural girls’ national team.

Shahenda Wafa claimed the title of champion in the women’s section in the 2022 African Chess Championship, asserting her dominance as the top seed.

Competing under Egypt’s banner, Shahenda surpassed expectations, securing the gold medal with an impressive score of 7 out of 9, half a point ahead of South Africa’s Charlize Van Zyl and Nigeria’s Bridget Michael.

The 2024 World Chess Olympiad is set to take place from 10 to 24 September, 2024.