Ali Zein Joins Veszprém: A New Chapter for Egyptian Handball

Ali Zein, a prominent figure in Egyptian handball, has officially signed with Hungarian club Telekom Veszprém on a two-year contract that will keep him with the team until 2027.

As he joins one of Europe’s most prestigious handball clubs after a successful tenure with Al Ahly and a notable stint in European leagues, the transfer marks a significant step in Zein’s illustrious career.

The 34-year-old athlete moved to Veszprém following a successful run with Al Ahly, where he contributed to securing both the African Super Cup and the African Cup Winners’ Cup. His experience and skills have made him a valuable asset, and his addition to Veszprém’s lineup further strengthens the team’s commitment to excellence in handball.

Zein will be teaming up with Yehia El-Deraa, who joined the squad in 2022, as well as new signings Ahmed Hesham “Dodo” and Ahmed Adel.

Before his time at Al Ahly, Zein had a notable career across Europe, including a brief but impactful period with Spanish giants Barcelona in 2021. During his time in Catalonia, he helped the team achieve an impressive collection of titles, including the EHF Champions League and several national cups. His European experience brings a wealth of knowledge and a competitive edge to Veszprém.

His role in the national squad also included participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where the team clinched a historic fourth-place finish, marking a significant milestone in Egypt’s handball history.