Israel to Continue War on Gaza Despite “Very Heavy Price,” Netanyahu Says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the “very heavy price” his country is paying in the ongoing war on Gaza. The Israeli military reported on 25 December that more than a dozen soldiers were killed while fighting in Gaza, bringing the total to 156 in the ground assault. In statements made on 24 December at a cabinet meeting at the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, Netanyahu emphasized that there was “no choice” but to continue the fight. The Israeli Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to Israel’s stated goals of eliminating Hamas and ensuring the safe return of hostages held in Gaza. Palestine’s health ministry in Gaza reported a tragic incident in which 70 people were killed by Israel in a strike on the Maghazi camp, near Deir al-Balah in central Gaza on 24 December. Israel killed more than 20,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, and injured over 54,000 since 7 October. The United States, a key ally of Israel, emphasized the “critical need” to protect civilian lives. However, President Joe Biden did not request a ceasefire during a recent call with Netanyahu, both leaders believing it would benefit…



Hi guest,

You've read all of your free articles.

Subscribe now to support independent journalism and to enjoy:

Unlimited access to all our articles

Exclusive events and offers

First access to new premium newsletters

Ability to comment on articles

Full user profile Subscribe