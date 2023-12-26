Explosions Heard Above Egypt’s Dahab, Reuters: Downed Drone

A drone was reported to have been downed on Tuesday, 26 December, near the Egyptian Red Sea town of Dahab.

Witnesses observed a flying object being brought down approximately two kilometers from Dahab’s shores, with earlier reports of explosions over the area, Egypt’s Al Qahera News TV reported.

Security sources told Reuters that the origin of the drone could not be identified.

This incident follows a similar one on 16 December, where Egyptian air defenses intercepted a suspected drone near Dahab.

On 27 October, another drone crash-landed near a hospital in the Egyptian Red Sea city of Taba, causing injuries to six individuals.

The Red Sea and its neighboring regions are experiencing heightened activity, marked by warnings from Yemen’s Houthis. backed by Iran.

The group targeted ships navigating the Red Sea with connections to Israel.

In response, major shipping companies including AP Moller-Maersk, CMA CGM, and Hapag-Lloyd, and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co., suspended shipping through the Red Sea and Suez Canal until further notice.

THE CONFLICT SO FAR

After a surprise attack conducted on 7 October by Hamas on a number of southern Israeli towns which resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,200 people and more than 220 being taken hostage by Hamas, Israel launched a retaliatory bombing campaign against what it describes as ‘terrorist targets’ in the Gaza Strip.

Over 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip — including nearly 8,000 children — and over 53,000 others injured. Meanwhile, at least 259 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and at least 3,365 have been injured.

The priority of the Egyptian government since the beginning of the conflict has been de-escalation and the securing of a path for aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. Israel bombed the crossing at least six times, and limited aid trucks have crossed to Gaza so far, which UN officials warn is insufficient amid dire humanitarian conditions.

Most Western countries, with the United States at the forefront, have expressed unconditional support for Israel, despite the steadily rising death toll in Gaza. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly has issued a resolution calling for a ceasefire on 8 December, and the Security Council issued a resolution calling for unrestricted aid to Gaza on 18 December.