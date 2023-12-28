“Many More Months” of War on Gaza, Israeli Army Chief Says

Israel will continue its war on Gaza “for many more months,” Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi said. Sources close to the Egyptian and Qatari mediation efforts dismissed the idea reported by the press of a proposal for a post-war Palestinian government of technocrats as “illogical and impractical.” “The war will go on for many months and we will employ different methods to maintain our achievements for a long time,” Halevi said in a televised statement on the Gaza border on 26 December. “We will reach Hamas’ leadership too, whether it takes a week or if it takes months” he added. A source close to the Egyptian and Qatari mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel told Al Ahram that reported plans for a post-war technocratic government were “illogical and impractical.” The source also emphasized that instead, Egypt is focusing on achieving a comprehensive truce, addressing immediate humanitarian concerns, and exchanging captives. Anonymous sources speaking to various media outlets had indicated that Egypt is working on a framework to end the war between Israel and Hamas through the release of Israeli captives held by Hamas and Palestinian captives held in Israeli prisons,…



