Hamas and Islamic Jihad Delegations Arrive in Cairo to Discuss Ceasefire

Hamas and Islamic Jihad delegations arrived in Cairo on Friday, 29 December, to discuss Egypt’s three-phase ceasefire plan, proposing the formation of a Palestinian government of technocrats in Gaza and the West Bank.

Egyptian officials will engage separately with each delegation to discuss ceasefire and efforts related to a prisoner-captive swap.

Last week, officials from Hamas and Islamic Jihad were presented with Cairo’s three-stage plan, according to The Guardian. The plan involves renewable ceasefires, a phased release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and ultimately aims for a ceasefire to bring an end to the conflict triggered by the 7 October attack on Israel.

The initiative consists of three interconnected stages leading to a lasting ceasefire, with the goal of preventing Palestinian casualties, halting aggression against Gaza, and restoring peace to the region.

Diaa Rashwan, the Head of Egypt’s State Information Service (SIS), stated Thursday, 28 December, that the proposal is an exclusive Palestinian matter. Discussions regarding the Palestinian government have already taken place among all Palestinian parties, according to Rashwan.

Rashwan highlighted that the proposal was developed by considering the perspectives of all involved parties. He also mentioned that a comprehensive draft of the proposal will be released after Egypt receives responses from the concerned parties.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh welcomed the Egyptian proposal during a weekly cabinet meeting in Ramallah. However, he underscored that any regional or international arrangements must adhere to Palestinian legitimacy, represented by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).