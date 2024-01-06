Mohamed Salah Joins Egypt Team Ahead of 2023 AFCON

Egyptian football star and Liverpool forward has joined the Egypt’s National Football Team’s camp in the New Administrative Capital ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Egyptian Football Association announced.

AFCON — scheduled to take place from 13 January until 11 February — is historically known as Egypt’s favorite tournament. Egypt is the record-holder with seven titles — the first edition of the tournament in 1957.

Egypt will play a home friendly match against Tanzania on 7 January before traveling to Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, to compete in Group B alongside Ghana, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

The 34th edition of the AFCON was originally scheduled to take place in summer 2023 but was postponed due to weather conditions in the Ivory Coast.