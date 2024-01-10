Israeli Forces’ Deadly Actions in West Bank: Tragic Loss of Three Palestinian Lives

The official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported that three Palestinian youths were killed in the town of Iktaba, near Tulkarm in the northern West Bank.

The victims have been identified as Yusuf Ali Al-Kholi, 22, Ahed Salman Mousa, 23, and Tareq Amjad Shahin, 24.

Al-Kholi was a recent university graduate and was in the process of setting up his own family. Mousa, hailing from a family that relocated from Gaza in the 1990s, was also a fresh graduate seeking employment to support his parents. Shahin, a worker, tragically had his body run over by an Israeli military jeep;it took medics half an hour to identify him due to disfigurement.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces forcefully entered the area, establishing a cordon around a house and tragically killing the victims. Shockingly, one of them was reportedly run over by an Israeli military jeep.

Additionally, despite being injured, another fourth Palestinian youth was shot and subsequently detained, as Israeli forces obstructed ambulances from reaching the scene until their eventual withdrawal.

These killings followed another tragic incident that occurred over the weekend, where Israeli forces killed a five-year-old girl, at a checkpoint north of Jerusalem.

“Ruqayya was with her mother in a public transportation minibus, going to visit relatives in Beit Hanina, on the other side of the checkpoint”, Ruqayya’s grandfather told The New Arab on Monday 8 January.

These incidents have led to widespread mourning and anger among Palestinians, prompting political groups to declare a general strike in Tulkarem. The brutality of these killings has sparked international condemnation, with concerns raised about the excessive use of force by Israeli occupation forces.