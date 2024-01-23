Egypt Secures AFCON Round of 16 Place After Last Minute Draw

Egypt ended its match against Cape Verde with a 2-2 draw on Monday, 22 January, at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. Egypt, already with two draws in AFCON’s group stage, had to win against the Blue Sharks to secure advancement to second place in Group B. However, the 2-2 draw in the Ghana vs Mozambique match ultimately allowed the Pharaohs to maintain their position in second place. During the first half, the Pharaohs had several failed attempts at a goal, with shots from Ahmed “Zizo” Sayed, Ahmed Fatouh, and Emam Ashour. Benchimol scored Cape Verde’s first goal with a well-placed left-footed shot near the penalty spot. In the opening moments of the second half, Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan initiated a one-two play with Ahmed Hegazy, resulting in Trezeguet taking a shot from inside the box to secure Egypt’s first goal. The Pharaohs’ persistent pressure managed to secure a second goal in the 90+3 minute, courtesy of Mostafa Mohammed. However, Cape Verde secured an equalizer in the dying moments of the match when Bryan Teixeira found the back of the net. Cape Verde currently leads their group with six…



