Reports Indicate Rising Tensions Between Egypt and Israel Over Philadelphi Corridor

Israeli media sources on Saturday, 27 January, disclosed that Israel has conveyed to Egypt its intention to enter the Palestinian side of Rafah and the Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza. The reports indicate that Israel has emphasized the temporary nature of this entry, asserting that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) “will not remain in the area permanently.” Sky News Arabia reported that Egypt is strongly opposed to any attempts by Israel to establish control over the border region between Egypt and Gaza. Al-Ahram, citing an official source, has also refuted reports suggesting collaboration between Egypt and Israel concerning the Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow passage between Egypt and Gaza. The report indicates that Israel has reiterated its intention to not remain in the area for “a long time.” However, it also highlights that meetings between the two sides have been agreed upon to further discuss the matter. This development follows recent discussions among Israeli leaders regarding the possibility of seizing control of the Philadelphi Corridor, a 14-kilometer route along Gaza’s southern border. In a press conference on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the relations with Egypt, stating that…



