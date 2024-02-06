Egypt Football Association Announces New Coaching Staff Under Hossam Hassan’s Leadership

The Egyptian Football Association announced that they have parted ways with Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria and his coaching staff. Following the team’s disappointing elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations, there were calls for his departure due to the team’s lackluster performances throughout the tournament.

During Vitoria’s tenure, Egypt experienced mixed results, with 12 wins, five draws, and one defeat. Egypt failed to secure a victory in the tournament and was eliminated in the round of 16 after a penalty shootout loss to DR Congo, leading to Vitoria’s departure. Despite speculation surrounding the potential appointment of former Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard, it appears that the EFA has chosen a different path.

To fill the gap, Mohamed Youssef, a seasoned coach with previous successes, has been appointed as the interim manager. Youssef, known for leading Ahly to victory in the CAF Champions League in 2013, brings valuable experience to the role. He is expected to transition to an assistant position once the EFA appoints a permanent coach.

Hossam Hassan, a former manager of Smouha and Al-Masry, has emerged as the frontrunner for the position, as reported by various sources. If appointed, Hassan would be the third coach selected by the EFA in the past two years, following Ehab Galal, who succeeded Carlos Queiroz, and subsequently Vitoria’s brief tenure.

Several sources revealed that Football Association officials are holding an emergency meeting shortly, scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM on 6 February, to announce the appointment of Hossam Hassan as the technical director of the national team.

A source revealed to Al-Youmm Al-Sabe’ that the twins Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan have agreed on all the details to lead the national team in the coming period.

The source added that EFA will announce the complete formation of the coaching staff of the national team under the leadership of Hossam Hassan, as well as the duration of the contract with him after the conclusion of today’s meeting.

Hossam Hassan had recently returned to coaching with Modern Future before the Football Association enlisted his services.