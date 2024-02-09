Egypt Responds to Biden’s Comments on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Following President Biden’s address on the Gaza situation on Thursday, the Egyptian Presidency affirmed its commitment to securing a lasting ceasefire, facilitating humanitarian aid delivery, and preventing forced displacement of Palestinians, according to a statement on Friday, 9 February.

The Egyptian statement emphasized its “categorical rejection of any forced displacement” and condemned the ongoing violence causing suffering in the Gaza Strip.

Underscoring the importance of Egypt’s “close cooperation” with the US, the Egyptian Presidency highlighted their instrumental role in enforcing humanitarian truces and Egypt’s continued pursuit of a permanent ceasefire agreement.

Egypt emphasized that “from the outset,” it opened the Rafah border from its side “without restrictions or conditions,” facilitating a significant flow of humanitarian aid from both Egypt and international contributors delivered to the nearby Al Arish Airport.

However, Egypt condemns the “persistent bombing” of the Palestinian side of the crossing by Israel, which occurred four times and “obstructed and halted the delivery process.”

The Presidency reiterated its “significant pressure on all concerned parties” to ensure uninterrupted aid delivery.

During a recent speech, President Biden mistakenly referred to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as “the president of Mexico.” He went on to describe how he had spoken with President al-Sisi about the importance of allowing humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

“As you know, initially, the president of Mexico, Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in [to Gaza]. I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate,” the president said.