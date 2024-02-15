The Negotiations for Gaza Ceasefire Continue in Cairo

There are ongoing negotiations between Egypt, Qatar, the United States, Israel, and Hamas. The meetings are scheduled to take place in Cairo for three days to discuss a plan for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, had a talk in Cairo with the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA), Wiliam Burns, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the Qatari Prime Minister on 13 February to discuss the situation in Gaza, work on achieving a ceasefire, and explore collaborating on delivering humanitarian aid.

“The Israeli delegation returned to Tel Aviv to inform its leaders of the results of the meeting and is scheduled to return to Cairo later today to complete the negotiations. Meanwhile, a delegation from the Palestinian factions arrived at Cairo to discuss new provisions,” Ayman Al Raqab, the political science professor at Al Quds University, explained on Tuesday, 13 February, in an interview.

In late January, Israel proposed a two-month ceasefire and the release of Palestinian detainees if Hamas set free Israeli hostages and its leaders left Gaza and moved to other countries. This proposal was rejected by Hamas.

The new negotiation draft, announced by Hamas on 31 January, outlines a three-phase ceasefire plan lasting for four and a half months.

Hamas suggested indirect negotiations with Israel in the first phase, which will last for 45 days, to put an end to military operations and bring peace to Gaza. This phase includes the release of women, males under the age of 19, sick, and elderly hostages held by Hamas, the reconstruction of vital infrastructure like hospitals and refugee camps, as well as the withdrawal of Israeli ground forces from residential areas, and delivering aid to Gaza.

The second phase, which will not be implemented until mutual military operations are removed, involves the release of male Israeli captives in exchange for a specified number of Palestinians, along with a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The third phase would include the exchange of the remains of the deceased.

According to Al Masrya Al Youm, there were indications that the discussions had on 7 February for an extended ceasefire were advancing, and that the meeting’s atmosphere was positive with no disagreements. However, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, called Hamas’ position “delusional,” according to Reuters. After the last meeting on 13 February, Netanyahu openly advocated for a firm stance, declaring that Israel would persist with its military campaign until achieving complete victory, according to The Guardian.

Additionally, in a talk between Jordan’s King Abdullah II and the president of the United States, Joe Biden, Biden said, “The key elements of the deal are on the table,” according to AP News. He then confirmed that the U.S. would do “everything possible” to reach an agreement, referencing the possibility of pausing operations for at least six weeks in exchange for Israeli hostages.

As part of Egypt’s heightened efforts, Egypt and Qatar are set to hold further discussions to alleviate the worsening humanitarian and security situation in Gaza, according to Al Qahera News. The next scheduled talk in Egypt is to take place on Thursday, 15 February, but Netanyahu has pulled out of sending a delegation to Cairo. As reported by Bloomberg, Israel is waiting for Hamas to change its mind and withdraw the request before participating in any more negotiations.

Meanwhile, Egypt confirms that the Rafah crossing remains open from the Egyptian side around the clock, even when the occupation was bombing the crossing. Egypt reaffirms its commitment to delivering aid to the Gaza Strip to address the dangerous war, siege, and famine in Gaza. It also rejects giving up on the Palestinian cause or the displacement of Gaza residents internally or externally.