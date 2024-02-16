The Pyramid Review Committee Rejected The Restoration Project

After thorough meetings and discussions, on 15 February, the Menkaure Pyramid Review Committee unanimously rejected the proposal to restore the Menkaure Pyramid with granite casing blocks. According to Egypt State Information System, this decision was made to protect the universal and archaeological significance of the site. Ahmed Issa, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt issued on 3 February an official decree establishing a scientific committee to to assess the architectural restoration plan for the Menkaure Pyramid at the Giza Plateau, which was planned in partnership between the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) and Waseda University’s mission in Japan, all under the leadership of renowned archaeologist and former Minister of Antiquities, Zahi Hawas. This project has sparked a debate online and people were criticizing the initiative. “All international principles on renovations prohibit such interventions”, said Monica Hanna, the Egyptologist, according to the National News. However, the debate is now over, as the committee disapproved of the project. A report written by the committee and sent to Issa, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, explained, “It would be impossible to ascertain the exact original position of any of the casing…



