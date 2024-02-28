Unveiling Egypt’s Exciting Upcoming Marathons: a Journey of Adventure and Community

Prepare to lace up your running shoes, and embark on an extraordinary journey through Egypt’s picturesque landscapes. As the country gears up for a series of upcoming marathons, running enthusiasts from around the world are invited to participate in these exhilarating events.

From the stunning shores of Sharm El Sheikh to the vibrant streets of Cairo, and the captivating trails of the Wadi Degla Protectorate, Egypt offers a diverse range of marathons that promise to ignite both the spirit of adventure and the sense of community.

Sharm El Sheikh Marathon: Nov 23, 2024 – Ras Mohamed National Park

Runners seeking a unique and unforgettable experience can participate in the Sharm El Sheikh Marathon. Taking place in Ras Mohamed National Park, this 10 km marathon offers participants the opportunity to create lifelong memories while immersing themselves in the stunning natural beauty of the park.

Cairo Half Marathon: March 1, 2024 – Vibrant Streets of Cairo

The highly anticipated Cairo Half Marathon returns, inviting running enthusiasts of all levels to join in the celebration of community, determination, and active living. With a range of distances available, from the challenging 21 km for seasoned athletes to the leisurely 5 km Fun Run, this event caters to everyone’s goals and aspirations. The marathon will take place in Heliopolis, Merryland, one of Egypt’s oldest streets.

Ultra Trail: March 9, 2024 – Wadi Degla Protectorate

With a thrilling adventure in the Wadi Degla Protectorate, this is Egypt’s first ultra trail race of the season. Intermediate and advanced runners and hikers can choose between three race lengths: 10 km for beginners, 30 km for a more demanding challenge, and the traditional 50 km race for seasoned runners. With strategically positioned support checkpoints along each course, participants can enjoy the stunning terrains while ensuring their well-being.

Cairo Runners 5k Fun Run: March 7-9, 2024 – Cairo Streets

Join the vibrant atmosphere of the Sports Expo Egypt by participating in the Cairo Runners 5k Fun Run. Starting at Al Manara International Conference Center, this free fitness event welcomes runners of all levels to enjoy a memorable experience on the streets of Cairo. As part of the region’s most significant sports exhibition and conference, this event offers the opportunity to connect with fellow enthusiasts, make new friends, and embrace the joy of running.

Whether it’s the pristine beauty of Ras Mohamed National Park, the bustling streets of Cairo, or the stunning Wadi Degla Protectorate, these marathons promise unforgettable experiences that blend adventure, community, and the pursuit of personal goals.