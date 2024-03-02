//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Public Prosecution Initiates Autopsy on Al-Arish Student’s Body Amidst Controversy

March 2, 2024

Amidst mounting public concern and media scrutiny, the Public Prosecution has taken a new step in the investigation into the death of Al-Arish University student Naira Al-Zoghbi. Ordering an autopsy to determine the cause of her demise, authorities aim to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Prompted by initial reports of Naira Al-Zoghbi’s passing, the Public Prosecution launched a judicial inquiry, interrogating key individuals including the victim’s parents, university peers, and housing officials. While preliminary assessments suggested no foul play, persistent doubts and social media speculation prompted a reassessment of the case.

In response, the Mansoura and Ismailia Courts of Appeal reopened investigations, casting doubt on the initial findings. Seeking to address these concerns, the Public Prosecution authorized the exhumation of the victim’s body for a thorough autopsy. Today, forensic experts meticulously examine the remains in pursuit of conclusive evidence.

Simultaneously, individuals implicated in the incident are being questioned, and digital evidence is rigorously analyzed. Surveillance footage from the university campus is also under scrutiny, underscoring the comprehensive nature of the ongoing investigation.

As public scrutiny intensifies and calls for transparency grow louder, authorities remain committed to uncovering the truth behind Naira Al-Zoghbi’s untimely death, ensuring justice for the victim and her family.

Comments (0)

Related Articles

International
Egypt

Recommended for you

Imhotep Museum Reopens After Restoration at Saqqara Necropolis

Egypt Denies Claims of Israeli Military Aircraft Entering Egyptian Territory

Egypt to Unveil ‘Sinai’ Astronomical Observatory: a New Milestone for Astronomical Research in the Middle East