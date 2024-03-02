Public Prosecution Initiates Autopsy on Al-Arish Student’s Body Amidst Controversy

Amidst mounting public concern and media scrutiny, the Public Prosecution has taken a new step in the investigation into the death of Al-Arish University student Naira Al-Zoghbi. Ordering an autopsy to determine the cause of her demise, authorities aim to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Prompted by initial reports of Naira Al-Zoghbi’s passing, the Public Prosecution launched a judicial inquiry, interrogating key individuals including the victim’s parents, university peers, and housing officials. While preliminary assessments suggested no foul play, persistent doubts and social media speculation prompted a reassessment of the case.

In response, the Mansoura and Ismailia Courts of Appeal reopened investigations, casting doubt on the initial findings. Seeking to address these concerns, the Public Prosecution authorized the exhumation of the victim’s body for a thorough autopsy. Today, forensic experts meticulously examine the remains in pursuit of conclusive evidence.

Simultaneously, individuals implicated in the incident are being questioned, and digital evidence is rigorously analyzed. Surveillance footage from the university campus is also under scrutiny, underscoring the comprehensive nature of the ongoing investigation.

As public scrutiny intensifies and calls for transparency grow louder, authorities remain committed to uncovering the truth behind Naira Al-Zoghbi’s untimely death, ensuring justice for the victim and her family.