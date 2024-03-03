Mediators Reconvene in Cairo for Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Israeli and Hamas delegations are expected to reconvene in Cairo on Sunday 3 March to resume talks aimed at achieving a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, according to two Egyptian security sources with knowledge of the negotiations. However, The Times of Israel has reported that Israel will not send a delegation until it receives a full list of Israeli hostages who are still alive as a key condition for Israel’s agreement to a ceasefire. The talks, which have been mediated by Qatar and Egypt, seek to find a solution that is acceptable to both Israel and Hamas. To address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, Egypt, UAE, Jordan, Qatar, and France, conducted a series of airdrops on Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 February, delivering crucial aid supplies. The United States also initiated the first in a planned sequence of humanitarian food airdrops into Gaza on Saturday 2 March. US President Joe Biden has expressed hope that a ceasefire will be in place by the start of Ramadan, which falls on 10 March. While gaps remain in bridging the differences between the parties, assurances have been offered to Hamas regarding…



Hi guest,

You've read all of your free articles.

Subscribe now to support independent journalism and to enjoy:

Unlimited access to all our articles

Exclusive events and offers

First access to new premium newsletters

Ability to comment on articles

Full user profile Subscribe