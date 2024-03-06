Egypt Initiates Privatization of Airport Management

The Egyptian government commenced, on Monday 4 March, the process of privatizing the management and operations of its nationwide airports, with the goal of enhancing passenger services and generating higher revenues.

As part of this process, Egypt will engage consultants to establish procedures for reducing and reviewing bids and offers from interested parties.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting to discuss the executive procedures proposed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, emphasizing the government’s commitment to developing the civil aviation sector and integrating it with the country’s overall development process.

Mohamed El-Homsani, the official spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said that the government intends to bring in a highly experienced international consultant to oversee the comprehensive plan for the outsourcing process, including setting selection criteria and managing the bidding process.

The meeting focused on enhancing infrastructure utilization, improving operational efficiency, enhancing the passenger experience, increasing revenues, promoting sustainability and digital transformation, and developing administrative efficiency.

Lastly, the meeting addressed a suggested timetable for the outsourcing procedure.

The initial stage involves issuing a tender – structured procedure for generating competing offers to different potential contractors – to choose the international consultant. Subsequently, the consultant will be tasked with presenting a comprehensive plan for the outsourcing process within a six-month timeframe. The bidding process is anticipated to conclude within 12 months.

In November 2023, Madbouly announced a proposal to privatize the management and operation of airports. He engaged in discussions regarding this initiative with representatives from more than 20 companies involved in transportation, logistics, and maritime navigation.

These privatization efforts align with Egypt’s broader State Ownership Policy Document, which aims to reduce state involvement in various sectors, including the transportation sector while increasing the private sector’s contribution to economic activities.