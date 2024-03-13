Egypt and UNIDO Collaborate on Green Hurghada Project to Boost Sustainable Tourism

Egypt and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) have signed an agreement on Tuesday 12 March for the “Green Hurghada project”, a project that aims to transform the tourism industry in Hurghada into a sustainable and resilient sector.

With investments of USD 3 million (EGP 146 million), the project will focus on mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, preserving biodiversity, and fostering the adoption of climate-smart technology and conservation practices in the tourism, energy, and transport infrastructure sectors.

The signing ceremony was attended by key officials such as the President of the Environmental Affairs Agency, Ali Abu Sunna, and UNIDO representatives including Patrick Gilbert and Jihan Bayoumi.

Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, emphasized the project’s alignment with the country’s green recovery plans and its goal of promoting sustainable technology applications and encouraging green investments in Hurghada’s tourism sector.

Funding for the Green Hurghada project comes from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), a multilateral fund dedicated to addressing climate change and preserving biodiversity.

Over the course of five years, the project will implement measures to mitigate the impact of climate change and air pollution, conduct a strategic environmental assessment, and raise awareness about biodiversity conservation.

The Green Hurghada project builds upon Egypt’s successful experience in transforming Sharm El Sheikh into a green city, which served as a model for sustainable development.

Egypt’s efforts in Sharm El Sheikh include the introduction of electric vehicles, green certificates for hotels (assure guests that certified establishments adhere to strict environmental criteria to make a positive impact on the environment), and the elimination of single-use plastic bags.

Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt’s key tourist destinations on the Red Sea coast, attract millions of visitors annually. In 2023, these two destinations welcomed around seven million tourists, representing nearly half of Egypt’s total of 14.9 million visitors.