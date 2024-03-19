Egypt to Host FIFA Series Friendly Matches in March

(FIFA) has announced on Monday, 18 March that Egypt will be the host country for the FIFA Series, a thrilling friendly tournament taking place from 22 to 26 March.

This pilot phase of the event, which has been expanded to include additional teams, will showcase the talents of Egypt, New Zealand, Croatia, and Tunisia on the grounds of Cairo’s New Administrative Capital (NAC).

The tournament’s opening game will be between Egypt and New Zealand, set to take place on Friday 22 March.

The FIFA Series offers a unique opportunity for teams to test their skills against unfamiliar opponents.

This match will also mark the inauguration of the “Egypt Stadium”, a remarkable new venue with a seating capacity of 92,000 situated in NAC.

This Stadium stands as the second-largest stadium in Africa, just behind South Africa’s iconic 94,000-seater Soccer City.

The FIFA Series focuses mainly on providing national teams with invaluable opportunities to compete against teams from different confederations.

It has also taken the initiative to cover the travel costs of the participating teams.

Alongside Egypt, Algeria, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia (twice), and Sri Lanka have also been selected as hosts for the 2024 FIFA Series.