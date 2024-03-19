Egypt’s Military Exemption Initiative Opening Again in May 2024

A government initiative that allows Egyptian men residing abroad to pay off their compulsory military service is opening applications for a second time starting 1 May 2024. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges all citizens residing abroad to quickly register on the Ministry’s website during the stipulated period to swiftly settle their military status definitively through the initiative,” reads a joint statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Emigration and Expatriates’ Affairs. Details regarding the registration process, criteria, and conditions can be found on the initiative’s website. Prospective applicants will be required to register online when applications open and provide an accredited presence confirmation certificate from the relevant Egyptian embassy or consulate abroad, along with payment to designated bank accounts. The first round, launched in August 2023, allowed Egyptians abroad who met the correct conditions to settle their military service permanently by paying a fee of USD 5,000 (EGP 235,793) or EUR 5,000 (USD 255,715). The joint ministerial announcement did not clarify whether the cost would remain unchanged or increase for the coming round. The statement also noted that passport renewals will be unavailable for Egyptians…



