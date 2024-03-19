//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Israel’s High-Level Delegation Heads to Qatar for Talks with Hamas on Gaza Truce

March 19, 2024
mm

By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

Photo Source: CNN
mm

By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

Israel has dispatched a delegation, led by Mossad chief David Barnea, to Qatar for mediated talks with Hamas aimed at securing a six-week truce in Gaza. 

Barnea will meet with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Egyptian officials in Doha to discuss the potential truce and captive exchange deal. 

The negotiations are expected to last at least two weeks, with challenges foreseen in communication between both sides due to the five months of the Israeli war on Palestine.

Recent developments, however, indicate that Hamas presented mediators with a new proposal outlining a three-stage plan to end the hostilities. 

According to Egyptian officials, the first stage involves a six-week ceasefire and the release of 35 captives, including women, elderly individuals, and those with illnesses. 

In return, Israel would release 350 Palestinian prisoners. Additionally, Hamas would release at least five female soldiers in exchange for 50 prisoners, which would include individuals serving long sentences on various charges.

During the second phase, both sides would declare a permanent ceasefire, and Hamas would release the remaining Israeli soldiers held captive in exchange for additional prisoners. 

In the final stage, Hamas would release the captives, and Israel would lift the blockade on Gaza, allowing for reconstruction efforts to commence.

According to The Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 31,650 Palestinians have been killed and 73,676 injured since the start of Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Comments (0)

Related Articles

Egypt
International

Recommended for you

US-UK Alliance Launched Airstrikes Against Iran-Backed Houthis

Egypt Successfully Launches NExSat-1 Remote-Sensing Satellite to Orbit

Netanyahu Wants to Control Gaza’s Border with Egypt