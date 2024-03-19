Israel’s High-Level Delegation Heads to Qatar for Talks with Hamas on Gaza Truce

Israel has dispatched a delegation, led by Mossad chief David Barnea, to Qatar for mediated talks with Hamas aimed at securing a six-week truce in Gaza.

Barnea will meet with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Egyptian officials in Doha to discuss the potential truce and captive exchange deal.

The negotiations are expected to last at least two weeks, with challenges foreseen in communication between both sides due to the five months of the Israeli war on Palestine.

Recent developments, however, indicate that Hamas presented mediators with a new proposal outlining a three-stage plan to end the hostilities.

According to Egyptian officials, the first stage involves a six-week ceasefire and the release of 35 captives, including women, elderly individuals, and those with illnesses.

In return, Israel would release 350 Palestinian prisoners. Additionally, Hamas would release at least five female soldiers in exchange for 50 prisoners, which would include individuals serving long sentences on various charges.

During the second phase, both sides would declare a permanent ceasefire, and Hamas would release the remaining Israeli soldiers held captive in exchange for additional prisoners.

In the final stage, Hamas would release the captives, and Israel would lift the blockade on Gaza, allowing for reconstruction efforts to commence.

According to The Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 31,650 Palestinians have been killed and 73,676 injured since the start of Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.