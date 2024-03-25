Egypt and UN Call for Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

To address the escalating crisis in Gaza, Egypt, and the United Nations have called for an immediate ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the people of Palestine.

The discussions, led by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, emphasized the need for urgent action to alleviate the dire situation in Gaza.

During their meeting on Sunday 24 March, President Al-Sisi and Secretary-General Guterres were joined by high-level officials, including Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry and United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

The discussions mainly focused on regional and international matters, with a primary focus on the situation in Gaza.

On Friday, March 22, a UN resolution, that sought a ceasefire in Gaza, was vetoed by Russia and China in the UN Security Council. While 11 council members supported the resolution, Russia and China voted against it, utilizing their veto power as permanent members of the council.

Moreover, during their meeting, the Egyptian President highlighted the various efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire, facilitate prisoner exchanges, and ensure the delivery of essential humanitarian assistance to the affected population in Gaza.

The discussions also addressed the coordination of land-based initiatives with UN agencies and the possibility of airdrops, particularly in the northern regions.

Both leaders emphasized the critical role of the UN Security Council and expressed concerns about the potential consequences of funding cuts to UNRWA by certain nations, viewing such actions as collective punishment against Palestinians.

Secretary-General Guterres expressed deep appreciation for Egypt’s stabilizing role in the war on Palestine and praised its efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the continuous operation of the Rafah border crossing during the war.

The discussions highlighted a rejection of the displacement of Palestinians and military actions in Rafah, emphasizing the catastrophic consequences that would result from such actions.

Reaffirming the two-state solution as the only viable path to regional justice, security, and stability, President Al-Sisi and Secretary-General Guterres stressed the importance of constantly calling out for a ceasefire.